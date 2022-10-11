Musanze Hosts International Day of Girl Child Celebrations

Rwanda’s First Lady Mrs Jeannette Kagame is currently in Musanze district for this years celebrations of the International Day of the Girl Child.

As part of the celebrations, Mrs Jeannette Kagame is scheduled to reward girls that exhibited excellent performance in the national exams in academic years of 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

This year commemorates the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl. It was first observed in October 11, 2012 by the United Nations.

The day focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their rights.

Celebrations are being held under the theme– “Our time is now—our rights, our future”.

The UN is calling upon government officials, policymakers and stakeholders to make more targeted investments that tackle inequalities experienced by girls, engaging key female influencers across industries to be the face of change and amplifying the commitment to raise awareness about and addressing factors that hold girls in your country and region back.

“Girls around the world continue to face unprecedented challenges to their education, their physical and mental wellness, and the protections needed for a life without violence. Girls with disabilities face additional barriers to accessing support and services,” according to the UN.