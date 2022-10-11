World’s Largest Technology Expo Opens In Dubai

5,000 leading technology companies from more than 90 countries are in Dubai participating in the 42nd edition of GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech show.

Josephine Mukesha the Director General of National Identification Agency is leading Rwanda’s Single Digital ID technical team taking part in the GITEX GLOBAL show.

The Rwandan team also met with accompanied by Ambassador Emmanuel Hategeka met with the leadership of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority and both sides exchanged on digital solutions.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today officially opened GITEX GLOBAL 2022, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The biggest edition in the event’s history, the 42nd edition of GITEX GLOBAL has brought together 5,000 leading technology companies from more than 90 countries across 26 sold-out halls and two million square feet of exhibition space.

The super-connector event, being held from 10th-14th October 2022, is set to welcome more than 100,000 attendees from 170 countries.

This year’s event will see the biggest Unicorn meetup of the year in Dubai, with 35 Unicorns looking to explore new opportunities and expand in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

GITEX GLOBAL will explore every facet of the digital through seven experience ecosystems — North Star Dubai – bringing together a record 1,000 start-ups with 600 investors – Fintech Surge, Ai Everything, Future Blockchain Summit, Marketing Mania and two new event platforms, Global DevSlam and X-VERSE.

GITEX GLOBAL 2022 features some of the world’s most innovative tech giants including Microsoft, IBM, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, Avaya, Honeywell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, e&, Lenovo, Cisco and Huawei, GITEX GLOBAL’s Diamond Sponsor.