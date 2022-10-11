Kagame Opens 145th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union

About 1000 delegates including 60 speakers and deputy speakers of Parliaments from across the globe are gathered in the Capital Kigali for their 145th Assembly.

President Paul Kagame officially opened the 145th edition of this Assembly on Tuesday at Kigali Convention Centre.Related meetings will be held from Tuesday, 11 to Saturday, 15 October 2022.

The overall theme of this 145th Assembly is Gender equality and gender-sensitive parliaments as drivers of change for a more resilient and peaceful world.

Delegates are debating the high levels of international migration, means to stop human trafficking and human rights abuses.

The only draft resolution for this assembly is the “Parliamentary impetus to local and regional development of countries with high levels of international migration and to stopping all forms, including state-sponsored, of human-trafficking and human rights abuses”.

Conference documents from Parliament’s International Relations and Protocol Division say the resolution is an appeal to parliaments, in cooperation with their governments, to expand the legal pathways for migration to facilitate labour mobility and skills training, family reunification, and migration for reasons such as armed conflict, gender-based violence, natural disasters, and climate change.

There will also be panel discussions on various subjects in the committees of the IPU, and some of the topics to be discussed include the impact of war and atrocity on civilian populations, war and climate change as triggers of global food insecurity.

The assembly will also debate parliamentary efforts in achieving negative carbon balances of forests, and hold a panel discussion on the theme: Reconnecting local communities with a local sustainable inclusive economy to achieve the targets of SDG 8.- which is about promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all.

The Assembly will conclude on Saturday with the adoption of an outcome document on the overall theme of the General Debate.

The IPU is an international organization of national Parliaments and its primary purpose is to promote democratic governance, accountability, and cooperation among its members. Among its other initiatives, includes advancing gender parity among legislatures, empowering youth participation in politics, and sustainable development.