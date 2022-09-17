The President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique has been awarded a honourary Doctorate (Doctor Honoris Causa) in the area of ​​Biodiversity Conservation and Climate Change, a distinction that comes as a result of the advocacy before decision-makers at regional and international level for the implementation of effective measures in conservation and in mitigating the effects of climate change.

The title was awarded to President Nyusi a few moments ago, by the Eduardo Mondlane University (UEM), in the city of Maputo.

According to this university, the award also includes the leadership of a Government committed to the search for partnerships to combat pollution of the oceans and seas and ensure a sustainable blue economy; the implementation of legal reforms that boosted the conservation of biodiversity in several protected areas in the country; the concern and achievements of President Nyusi with the preservation of nature on different socio-economic fronts, such as tourism, where he promoted investment opportunities and partnerships in conservation areas, among others.

The ceremony was attended by his godfather, former President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, ministers, academics and different socio-cultural, political and sporting actors.