According to the government mouthpiece, the Zim government and two Chinese investors- Eagle Canyon International Group and Pacific Goal Investment signed a MOU to pave way for construction of a U$13billion Mine to energy Industrial park in Mashonaland West Province.

Details also indicate that the project will seat on a 5000-hectare piece of land in Mapinga, along the Harare-Chinhoyi road and will bosst the economy through benefication of minerals and support the clean energy drive.

The agreement is set to facilitate and promote the establishment of a first-of-its-kind Mine to Energy industrial park, Mashonaland in West of the country.

This agreement attests my government’s commitment to implement clean energy projects as critical enablers to leap-frog the modernisation and industrialisation of Zimbabwe, he said.

This new mine energy project will include construction of two 300MW power stations, a coking plant, lithium salt plant, graphite processing plant, Nickel Chromium alloy smelter as well as a nickel Sulphate plant.