ex-Man United Midfielder Michael Carrick Tipped to Manage Middlesbrough

Michael Carrick the ex-Man Utd midfielder is scheduled to hold talks today with Middlesbrough club over their vacant manager’s job.

Carrick is understood to have been recommended by England boss Gareth Southgate, who has a strong relationship with Boro chairman Steve Gibson following his time there as a player and manager.

Carrick has been taking time away from the game since leaving United ahead of the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager in 2021.

After more than 20 years in the game as a player and coach, 41-year-old Carrick is said to have been keen to take time out for personal reasons.

They have already held discussions with Rob Edwards, who was sacked by Watford in September.

Boro are also keen to speak to other names on their list of targets including Hannes Wolf – the Germany U18s boss who was also in temporary charge of Bayer Leverkusen last year, and has had spells at Genk, Hamburg, Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund II.

Scott Parker, who was sacked by Bournemouth earlier this season, and out-of-work Sean Dyche are also in Boro’s thinking as they search for the right successor to Wilder.