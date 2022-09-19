The demand for Rwanda high quality coffee is on the sharp rise in Europe according to the Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

Last week alone, NAEB reported that the country had shipped out 610.8Metric tones of coffee fetching a total U$3,496,584. The main destinations included; Sweden, Belgium, the UK, and Germany.

Details also indicate that the Rwanda coffee sold at an average price of U$5.7/Kg.

According to NAEB, Rwanda also exported 330.6Metric tones of Tea worth U$945,956 to Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Egypt, and Kazakhstan.

NAEB data also shows that the country exported an asortment of horticultural (fruits, vegetables & flowers) worth 186.6MT fetching a total of U$474,769. Destinations included;The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, UAE, and DRC.