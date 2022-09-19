Tens of thousands of people lined The Long Walk and applauded as the flower-covered hearse carrying the late sovereign’s coffin slowly processed towards her Berkshire castle, where she spent most of her final years before her death at Balmoral 11 days ago.

Her Majesty will be buried with her late husband Prince Philip in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

A private burial service, attended by the King and other members of the royal family, will take place this evening.

This afternoon the royal family will bid farewell to their beloved matriarch in the gothic chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle in a service attended by around 800 people.

Silence fell among crowds of mourners as the state hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin turned into the Long Walk in the final stretch of her journey.

Over 2 million people are in London to say farewell to Britain’s longest serving monarch who died 11 days ago. People began camping in central London despite being told that they wouldn’t be allowed ahead of event.

Meanwhile, 2,000 royals, world leaders, VIPs and hundreds of members of the public were at Abbey for state funeral.

Huge crowds also gathered in Windsor where the Queen will be laid to rest in private family service tonight.