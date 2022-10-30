Misuzulu Zulu Crowned New Zulu King

Misuzulu Zulu, 48, was on Saturday crowned as new King of the Zulu at a mega ceremony held at the 85,000-seat Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban South Africa.

He will rule over more than 11 million Zulus, who make up nearly a fifth of South Africa’s population.

Zulu kings are descendants of Shaka, the 19th-century leader still revered for having united a large swathe of the country as the Zulu nation, which fought bloody battles against British colonisers.

His coronation puts an end to a year of bitter feuding over the royal succession that has spilled into the courts.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was to hand over the certificate to formally recognise the 48-year-old new ruler of the country’s richest and most influential traditional monarchy.

“Our king, is indeed officially the King of the Zulu nation and the only king of the Zulu nation,” said Ramaphosa to loud applause at an 85,000-seater soccer stadium.

“This historic moment only comes once in a lifetime, many of us will never see this historic moment again,” said Ramaphosa.

The king vowed to promote “peace and reconciliation” and to “be a catalyst” for development.

The new monarch’s first name means “strengthening the Zulus,” but his path to the crown has not been smooth.

Misuzulu is the first son of Goodwill Zwelithini’s third wife, who he designated as regent in his will. Goodwill Zwelithini, died in March 2021 after a diabetes-related illness.

Zwelithini, who died after more than 50 years in charge, left six wives and at least 28 children.