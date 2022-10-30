Man Breaks Into Nancy Pelosi’s House, Pounds Husband With Hammer

An intruder on Friday late night broke into the house of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and violently beat up her husband Paul Pelosi.

The attacker identified as David DePape, 42 used a hammer to severely pound 82-year-old Paul Pelosi while searching for the US House Speaker and shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”

However, Nancy Pelosi, was in Washington at the time of the attack.

Pelosi had told the intruder he needed to use the bathroom, and then furtively called Police from there, where his cellphone had been charging.

Three San Francisco police officers responding to an emergency call burst into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home and arrested DePape and disarmed him.

The incident came less than two weeks before midterm elections that will decide control of the House and U.S. Senate, in the midst of a highly polarized political climate.

A spokesman for Ms. Pelosi, Drew Hammill, said in a statement on Friday that Mr. Pelosi underwent surgery after sustaining a skull fracture and serious injuries to his hands and right arm and was expected to make a full recovery.

Mr. DePape would be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and “several other additional felonies.” DePape will be arraigned on Tuesday.

An Aug. 24 post titled “Q” on a blog DePape ran with a friend displayed a scatological collection of memes that included photographs of disgraced US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and made reference to QAnon, a baseless pro-Trump conspiracy theory that espouses the belief that the country is run by a deep state cabal of child sex traffickers, satanic pedophiles and baby-eating cannibals.

A post from a day later read: “You no longer have rights. Your basic human rights hinder Big Brothers ability to enslave and control you in a complete and totalizing way.”