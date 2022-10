Returning Customer? To continue reading this post you must Subscribe Now Returning Customer? Sign In

The colonial era head tax is making its way back in Kenya as East Africa’s largest economy aggressively pushes to expand its tax base. President William Ruto said every Kenyan above 18-years should be issued with the Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA’s) pin, qualifying them as taxpayers. “Every Kenyan with an ID should have a PIN […]