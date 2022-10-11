ITALY: IGP Munyuza Visits Center of Excellence For Stability Police Units

The Inspector General of Police IGP) Dan Munyuza, who is on a working visit in Italy, on Monday, October 10, visited the Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU).

The Center provides advanced training on Peace Support Operations.

IGP Munyuza and his delegation were received by the Deputy General Commander of the Italian Carabinieri, Lt. Gen. Maurizio Detalamo Mezzavilla and the Director of CoESPU, Brig Gen Giovanni Pietro Barbano.

At the CoESPU, IGP Munyuza was given presentations on the Center’s mission to train peacekeepers.

The week-long visit to Italy at the invitation of the General Commander of the Italian Carabinieri, is guided by the cooperation agreement signed between Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Carabiniere in 2017.

IGP Munyuza thanked CoESPU for working with RNP to train Rwandan Police officers, including Training of Trainers and UN pre-deployment courses.

The CoESPU has so far trained more than 400 RNP officers in peace support operation courses, conducted in Rwanda and Vicenza, Italy.

Brig. Gen. Barbano commended RNP leadership for “good cooperation with CoESPU.”

RNP and CoESPU are exploring ways to introduce peace support operation courses at the Peace Support Operations Training Centre in Gashari, Rwamagana District.

Under this partnership framework between RNP and CoESPU, some peace support operation courses conducted in Italy will be conducted in Rwanda, drawing participants from across the globe.

Last Thursday, October 6, IGP Munyuza and the General Commander of the Italian Arma dei Carabinieri, Lt. Gen Teo Luzi. held a bilateral meeting in Rome and discussed matters related to strengthening the existing cooperation in various policing areas.