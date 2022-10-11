Airtel Rwanda Launches Rwf25,000 Pocket WIFI Pro, A New, 4G Enabled Device

Airtel Rwanda has today launched a brand-new portable internet device called the Airtel Pocket WIFI Pro and slashed the price from Rwf35,000 to Rwf25,000.

The new device is ideal for both home use and as a mobile hotspot for customers who want to experience superfast 4G speeds.

Speaking at the launch, Airtel Rwanda Managing Director, Emmanuel Hamez said “It gives me great delight to introduce this New, Portable, Superfast 4G enabled device at a reduced price of Rwf25,000. This device makes it possible for customers to enjoy our internet while on the move. This comes with a Welcome Stater Sim Card of 15GB, enabling the customer to start enjoying the device right away.”

The new device that is available across all Airtel Service Centers countrywide can use both a 4G and 3G SIM Card, has a 3,000 Milliamp (mAh) Li-ion battery that can give a performance of up to 12 hours and can connect multiple internet users simultaneously.