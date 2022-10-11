Bloomberg TV To Set Up Office In Rwanda

Bloomberg announced on Tuesday that it will set up an office in Kigali, Rwanda as part of the expansion of its TV presence in Africa to serve the growing audience of business and financial news consumers based on the continent, or interested in the region as an agent of global markets.

Bloomberg Television will expand its coverage in Africa in 2023, adding live reporting from Johannesburg, Kigali, Lagos and Nairobi to enhance its breaking-news operations and analysis from the region. Bloomberg anchor Jennifer Zabasajja will also anchor the team from the region and become a local correspondent across all Bloomberg’s platforms.

Stephen Colvin, Chief Commercial Officer, Bloomberg Media said: “We’re excited to be expanding our reach to important business and finance audiences in Africa through investing in programming and operations in the region.”

Clare Akamanzi, the Chief Executive Officer at the Rwanda Development Board met with Colvin in Kigali on Tuesday and said Rwanda is delighted to welcome Bloomberg TV in the East and Central African region with a studio in Rwanda’s capital Kigali.

“This will enhance coverage of the many exciting developments and business stories in this region of interest to African and global audiences,” she said before taking a photo opp.

Bloomberg content is widely consumed by, largely, the elite class in the region. The platform is also somewhat regarded as nonpartisan.

Gatete Nyiringabo Ruhumuliza is a lawyer in Kigali and a regular commentator on political and social issues. “Bloomberg news is relatively balanced. This is a good development,” he said on twitter.