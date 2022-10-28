French Army Commander In Gabon Visits Rwanda

On Thursday October 27, the Rwanda Defence Force Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Jean Bosco Kazura received in his office Brig Gen François-Xavier Mabin, Commander of “Elements Français au Gabon (French contingent in Gabon)” who is on a four-day official visit to Rwanda from 24th to 28th October, 2022.

Brig Gen Mabin said that his visit aims at strengthening military cooperation between the Rwanda Defence Force and the French Armed Forces following the discussions held by both army chiefs in March this year.

“We have set up a roadmap and today we are in its implementation which will result in numerous cooperation actions and exchanges starting in 2023,” he said.

Brig Gen François-Xavier Mabin and his delegation also held bilateral discussions with RDF officials at RDF Headquarters.

Earlier on Tuesday, Brig Gen François-Xavier Mabin and his delegation paid respect to the victims of 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi at Kigali Genocide Memorial and also visited the Campaign against Genocide Museum.