Central African President, Kagame Hold Bilateral Meeting

Central African President, Faustin Touadera Archange and President Paul Kagame held a bilateral meeting that focused on ways to further deepen the existing mutual partnerships existing between the two countries.

The bilateral meeting held at Urugwiro village, on October 26, embarked on the political situation in CAR and ongoing bilateral cooperation in various areas including security, governance and economic development according to the Office of the President.

Earlier, this month, Toudera and his wife invited and shared dinner with 200 senior officers and other ranks, of the Rwandan Bilateral Force, at his home in Damara District.

During the dinner, President Toaudera thanked President Kagame for his support and collaboration in maintaining security in CAR.

In 2020, Rwanda deployed its force protection troops to the Central African Republic, under the existing bilateral agreement on defense to ensure a peace agreement which was reached between the government and fourteen armed groups.

The deployment was in response to the targeting RDF contingent under the UN Peacekeeping force by rebels supported by Francois Bozize.