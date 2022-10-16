Dinosaur Robot And Climate Activist, Frankie de Dino, Visists Rwanda’s Nyandungu Eco-Tourism Park

Frankie de Dino, the robot that promotes conservation, on Friday toured an educational and recreational Nyandungu eco-tourism park in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali as part of UNDP’s campaign Don’t Choose Extinction that calls for the conservation of nature and biodiversity.

Frankie de Dino is the UNDP’s climate activist robot designed to spread the organization’s campaign of “Don’t Choose Extinction”.

During the tour at the Nyandungu Eco Tourism Park, the robot reptile was photographed smelling flowers.

Frankie de Dino also attended the just concluded Youth Connekt Africa summit at BK Arena with posters “Don’t Choose Extinction”.

Rwanda has made great strides in the protection of the environment and conservation of nature as well as adopting various international legal instruments for protection of environment.

In October 2016, Rwanda hosted a historic meeting in Kigali that triggered the signing of the Kigali Amendment, a legal framework adopted to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adopt more energy cooling technologies.

During this event, the delegates negotiated to reach a deal on a timetable that would mandate countries to reduce the production of hydro fluorocarbons.

The robot dinosaur addressed global delegates under the campaign Don’t Choose Extinction which was captured in a short film that launched on October 27, 2021.

According to Business wire, the Don’t Choose Extinction campaign has so far garnered 1.5 billion social media impressions of reptiles that have lived on Earth for about 245 million years which are said to have been wiped out due to asteroids and comets.

Estimates by the Museum of Natural History show over 700 known species of dinosaurs came to extinct.