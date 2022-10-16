38 Officers Graduate From RDF Junior Command and Staff College

Thirty six officers of the ranks of Major and Captain in the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and two officers from Rwanda National Police (RNP) successfully completed a Junior Command and Staff Course from RDF Command and Staff College in Nyakinama, Musanze District on Friday, October, 14.

The RDF Army Chief of Staff (ACOS), Lt Gen Mubarakh Muganga presided over the graduation ceremony at RDF Command and Staff College in Nyakinama, Musanze District.

During the event which was also attended by the family members, Lt Gen Muganga congratulated the graduating officers for successfully completing the course.

He said the course enriched the officers in military knowledge, competencies in operations, national security interests and the understanding of changing security environment.

The RDF Command and Staff College Deputy Commandant, Col JC Ngendahimana, said that Junior Command and Staff Course aim to equip the officers with the ability to perform command and Staff responsibilities.

Junior Command and Staff Course 19/22 runs for 20 weeks from 30 May to 14 October 2022.

Rwanda Defence Force Command and Staff College (RDFCSC) were inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Rwanda and Commander in Chief of Rwanda Defence Forces, HE Paul on 23 July 2012.

The College according to RDF website was formerly one of the campuses of the National University of Rwanda hosting the Faculties of Arts and Education.