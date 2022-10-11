Coronation Of King Charles III Planned For May 2023

The Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday that coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year at Westminster Abbey in London.

The service will be a more modern affair than previous royal coronations and will “look towards the future,” the palace said in a statement. It added that the occasion will still be “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will conduct the ceremony, which will see Charles crowned alongside his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort.

During the event, the King will be “anointed, blessed and consecrated” by the Archbishop of Canterbury – a role which has conducted most royal coronations since 1066, according to the statement.

The palace added: “The Ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and next year’s Coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognising the spirit of our times.”

Charles, 73, became Britain’s monarch last month following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

CNN