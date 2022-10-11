Police Trains Over 120 Park Rangers

On October 7, 126 rangers completed an intensive eight-week training programme in Akagera jointly organised by the park management and the government of Rwanda.

The new rangers will be deployed in Akagera, Nyungwe National Park, Volcanoes National Park and Gishwati Mukura National Parks.

These new rangers, including 22 female rangers, underwent an intensive selection and recruitment process and training programme including an intensive exercise regime, combat and weapons training, and were taught measures to monitor the parks and fight poaching.

Ladislas Ndahiriwe, the Manager of Akagera Park congratulated the new rangers for their tenacity during the training period and assured them of more training opportunities.

The rangers were trained by the Rwanda National Police.