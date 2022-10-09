Congolese Woman MP Says Will Not Attend Inter-Parliamentary Union In Rwanda

The Congolese Member of Parliament, Francine Muyumbu says she will not attend the Inter-Parliamentary Union expected to be held in Kigali next week from 11 to 15 on reasons that M23 occupies Bunagana.

The senator in the DRC’s parliament made the remarks ahead of the meeting expected in Kigali.

She Tweeted that her and fellow Congolese parliamentarians also won’t appear at the Inter parliamentary Union summit.

“Bunagana is occupied by the M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda. We, Congolese parliamentarians and members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union inform our colleagues around the world that we will not take part in the 145th Assembly of the IPU which will be held this month of October in Kigali,” she tweeted.

DRC Congo President, Felix Tshisekedi, earlier last month addressing the UN General Assembly accused Rwanda for supporting M23 rebel group and of destabilizing his home country.

However, for Congo to be sustainable according to President Paul Kagame, the country should stop the blame game and initiative own home grown resolutions that are susceptible to solve the insecurity problems that has persisted for decades.

“There is an urgent need to find the political will to finally address the root causes of instability in eastern DRC,” Kagame said adding that “the blame game does not solve the problems.”

DRC’s leadership faces intense internal pressure due to inefficiency and governance vacuum. This has resulted into creation of dozens of militias who claim they are attempting to address some of the underlying security and governance issues.

Tshisekedi’s government prefers blaming Rwanda as his scapegoat.

Meanwhile, DRC habours thousands of members of FDLR composed largely of individuals who committed genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda in 1994.