Kagame Meets Members Of National Council For Science And Technology

President Paul Kagame, Friday, received members of the National Council for Science and Technology at Urugwiro Village and held discussions on ways to leverage science and technology.

The National Council for Science and Technology was established in 2017 to advise the Government of Rwanda on policies, legislation and regulation in the fields of science, technology, research and innovation and to monitor the implementation of such policies and legislation.

Members of the council include two chairpersons and the Executive Secretary of NCST appointed by a presidential order.

Members of the council are selected from the public and private sectors and may be Rwandan nationals or foreigners living in Rwanda or abroad.

The council for the National Council of Science and Technology is made by 11 members.

These members include Dr. Valentine Uwamariya, the Minister of Education, Claire Akamanzi, CEO of Rwanda Development Board and the Professor of Economics at the Seoul National University, and the founding director of the Center for Economic Catch-up.