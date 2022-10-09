Russian Battle Hardened General To Lead Special Military Operation in Ukraine

General Sergei Surovikin aged, 55, with combat experience in the 1990s conflicts in Tajikistan and Chechnya and in Syria has been appointed to lead Russian troops in their special military operation inside Ukraine.

The decision — unusually made public by Moscow — comes after a series of crushing defeats suffered by the Russian army in Ukraine.

Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashekov told reporters on Saturday.

“Army General Sergey Surovikin has been appointed to command the joint group of forces in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine based on the Russian defense minister’s decision,” he said.

Surovikin earlier served as Commander of Russia’s Eastern Military District and led Russian troops in Syria.