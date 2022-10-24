Burundi to Set Up Agency to Promote Competition & Consumer Welfare

The government of Burundi is working on National Competition law to help establish the National Competition Agency, that would play a critical role promoting the development of fairness in regional markets and ensure that intra-regional trade is not undermined by anti-competitive arrangements.

Marie Chantal Nijimbere the country’s Minister for Trade made the announcement on Monday when she met the Registrar of the East African Community Competition Authority (EACA), Lilian Mukoronia, in Bujumbura, Burundi.

Mukoronia told the Minister that EACA was committed to assisting Burundi to establish the National Competition Agency.

The EACA Registrar was in Burundi for a three-day mission to conduct capacity building and technical assistance to facilitate the setting up of the national competition authority.

The Registrar further assured the Minister of EACA’s commitment to mounting national sensitisation and awareness campaigns with the aim of promoting competition and enhancing consumer welfare.

Mukoronia also met with Burundi’s EAC Permanent Secretary, Severin Mbarubukeye, and briefed him on the need for the EAC Ministry to support the Ministry of Trade, Transport, Industry and Tourism in expediting the establishment of the national competition authority and the operationalization of the EAC Competition Act in Burundi.