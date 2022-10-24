KIGALI: Six Killed, Several Injured In Fatal Accident

Six people were killed and four others injured after a truck lost control along Yamaha-Kinamba road in Nyarugenge District on Sunday, October 23.

The spokesperson for Traffic and Road Safety department, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rene Irere, said that fatal accident occurred at about 4 p.m. when a HOWO truck registration number RAD 421E, experienced brake failure as it was sloping towards Kinamba from Yamaha in Amizero Village, Amahoro Cell, Muhima Sector of Nyarugenge District.

“The truck lost its brakes and rammed into another vehicle before rolling over the bridge. A team of medical personnel immediately rushed to the scene to save lives.

Unfortunately, six people, including the driver of the truck; and pedestrians who include two children, lost their lives. Bodies of the deceased were taken to Kacyiru hospital, SSP Irere said.

Four other people, who sustained serious injuries, he added, were evacuated to the hospital for medical attention.

Although the truck had a valid mechanical inspection certificate and installed with a speed governor, SSP Irere advised drivers to always inspect the status of their vehicles before embarking on the journey and to fix any mechanical fault that can lead to road accident, loss of lives and property.