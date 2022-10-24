Dozens Injured As DRC Troops Clash With M23 Rebels

Four civilians have died and 40 others injured in violent clashes between Congolese army and the M23 rebels.

According to sources on ground, the violent military clashes resumed on Thursday on multiple frontlines in Rutshuru territory, North Kivu.

However, an assessment was revealed on Sunday by the Congolese army in a press release taking stock of the latest fighting. According to the army, several people also fled the fighting.

“In total, one civilian was killed and five other people injured in the Rangira, Rwanguba and Tchengerero axis. In the Tamugenga axis, three civilians were killed and 35 others injured including children in Nyabikoro, near the Rwanguba hospital”, saidthe loyalist forces that claim to have control of the situation on all fronts.

“Overall, our men are performing in an exemplary manner in the field and loyalist forces continue to stare at the enemy. The situation is under their control on all fronts,” said the Congolese army.

For its part, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs of the United Nations (OCHA) indicated on Sunday that at least 23,000 people would have been displaced by the armed violence which broke out on October 20 between the Congolese army and the M23 in Rutshuru territory.

This figure includes approximately 2,500 people who crossed into Uganda. OCHA and its humanitarian partners have said they are ready to monitor the situation of the displaced people.

However, several sources have revealed that the M23 rebels have seized Tamugenga, the Congolese army does not seem to affirm these allegations.

“After having suffered setbacks on the Rangira, Rwanguba and Tchengerero axis, where M23 believed they could easily seize this important road section in order to prevent the supply of loyalist forces,” the army said, in its press release.

In Rutshuru, clashes have raged for four consecutive days. These intense clashes are intensifying as the DRC prepares to welcome a regional force, sent within the framework of the EAC, in the east of the country, with the objective of completely defeating all the negative forces and groups armed locals who have artistically scoured this part of the DRC for several decades.