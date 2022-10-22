Abercrombie & Kent Brings Over 70 High-end Tourists To Rwanda

At 1:30pm, this Satuday October 22, 2022, an Abercrombie & Kent business class customised boeng 777 landed at Kigali International Airport from Madagascar with 70 high-end tourists troting the world.

They boarded a 20 Safari SUVs convoy and off they drove to Mountain Gorilla View Lodge, Singita, and One&Only luxury hotels in Kinigi.

They will trek the Virunga mountains on Sunday to see the rare mountain gorillas and golden monkeys In the Virunga mist.

They will stay for four days. The entourage said it was welcomed well and offered excellent service by the Abercrombie & Kent Rwandan team. Their experience at the airport was also appreciated. Security and airport service team provided diligent treatment until they left the airport.

These are rare tourists who troit the world to enjoy unique destinations on their luxury vacations arranged by Abercrombie & Kent (A&K), an award winning luxury travel company, offering luxury vacations, private tours and small group adventures worldwide.

On its offerings, Rwanda is now on their backet list to their customers.

Rwanda used to be an extension, but with recent investments into national parks, conservation policy and professional handling of tourists, the country is now one of the top global destinations.

This particular itinerary costs around US$200,000 per person for a product that is tailor-made for high-end tourists to visit about 20 countries.

Abercrombie & Kent began 60 years ago on the plains of Africa, where Geoffrey Kent and his parents pioneered a new style of luxury adventure travel.

From its first journeys in 1962, A&K grew into a globe-spanning network of companies, opening destinations previously inaccessible to visitors and establishing a new benchmark for experiential travel.

Today, A&K the world’s premier luxury travel company, with an unrivaled legacy of creating memorable, inspiring adventures in more than 100 countries on all seven continents.

A&K has over 55 offices in more than 30 countries, a global family consisting of more than 2,500 dedicated travel experts.

Chief among them is the Resident Tour Director who leads each group departure, providing unmatched on-the-ground expertise with A&K local guides contributing along the way.

It offers everything from inspiring small-group journeys to Luxury Tailor Made Travel, Luxury Expedition Cruises and Private Jet journeys, and we are consistently recognized as the gold standard for luxury travel by professionals and guests alike.

With incomparable expertise and a passion for authentic discovery, Abercrombie & Kent reveals every destination from a true local perspective with a level of style and service beyond the reach of any other travel company.

The company’s approach combines singular service, authentic local expertise and beyond-the-guide book insider access, all of which come together to create a journey of a lifetime, every time one travel’s with them.

Paul Muvunyi, Chairman and Director for A&K in Rwanda says the company has very strict factors to consider a country as a designation on their backet list.

“Apart from Rwanda’s impeachable and beautiful scenery that attracts everyone’s eye, the country is very safe,” Muvunyi says. “Security is one of the major factors. Rwanda is a very safe country, and that qualifies it to the preferable destination for any tourist.”

Secondly, he says, “We have the gorillas, and a unique package for the item with ‘inspiring and memorable experiences which set us aside from other destinations.”

“Also, note that we have the big five, forests with diverse animals such as rare golden monkeys, lakes with bird paradises and much more.”

Additionally, Rwanda is one of the smallest destinations where a tourist can tour all locations within the shortest period possible. “With a good itinerary, a tourist can visit a dozen destinations in less than a week. This is an advantage and sets us a preferred destination.”

Notably, today Rwanda ranks among the top destinations due to increased government spending promoting the country to the world, particularly through VISIT RWANDA project that markets the country.

Rwanda’s stunning scenery and warm, friendly people offer unique experiences in one of the most remarkable countries in the world.

It is blessed with extraordinary biodiversity, with incredible wildlife living throughout its volcanoes, montane rainforest and sweeping plains.

Travellers come from far and wide to catch a glimpse of the magnificent gorillas, yet there is so much more to see and experience.

Muvunyi said that the vision of using Arsenal and PSG for marketing Rwanda is yielding tangible results. “We have three more bookings of this nature next year. We wish we had one such a trip every month.”

In total this trip alone could earn the economy almost US$2million.