Kigali Live2Lead Leadership Conference Equips Leaders With New Skills

The just concluded Live2Lead Leadership Conference in the capital Kigali brought together corporate executives, entrepreneurs, business leaders, political leaders and the media fraternity.

According to organisers of this annual conference, participants left the conference well equipped with new skills that empower them to lead better in their diverse sectors and positions of responsibility.

This conference hosted in Kigali is habitually given a Rwandan context – with the presence of a panel of corporate, government, and civil society influencers in the country.

Fred Swaniker, one of the keynote speakers at the just conclude Live2Lead Leadership Conference noted that Rwanda is one of the best governed countries and has great potential.

“President Paul Kagames national vision has been understood across all communities in Rwanda. I have learnt from this conference that in leadership, leaders never stop learning.I encourage Rwandans to keep supporting each other to achieve more under their current leadership.”

Hon. Soraya Hakuziyaremye, Deputy Governor National Bank of Rwanda told Taarifa shortly after the conference, “Rwanda is lucky to have had a better leadership for the past two decades and this has been shared at this leadership conference.”

“I grew in ranks through financial sector and later to my current position, I have learnt a lot from my superiors. I have learnt that commitment and service to others has been an important driving factor in any leadership position,” says Soraya.

According to Soraya, the Youth in Africa should take an active role in leadership. This annual conference provides and shares some of the leadership solutions as mentors share their experiences.

“Sharing your story to change the world, it is better to use our stories to change the world. Through this conference i have learnt effective communication which will help me in my work,” says Buyinza James the Public relations officer.

Baingana Annet, the CEO of AB Leadership Solutions says as leaders every year gather in this annual conference to share our experiences to improve our leadership skills. “The impact of this conference has been very positive as we witness a growing number of participants each year. We have almost 500 participants from nearly 40 organisations.”

According to Annet Baingana the conference aimed at providing every leader with an opportunity to be propelled to excellence – through professional leadership coaching.

Live2Lead 2022 is designed to help senior leaders to better appreciate the impact of their thinking and behavior on the performance of the team and organization.