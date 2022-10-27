Vivo Energy Unveils Latest Engen-branded Fuel Formulation

Vivo Energy Rwanda, the exclusive distributor, and marketer of Engen-branded fuels has unveiled Vivo Energy’s latest Engen-branded fuel formulation – Engen EcoDrive- which is environmentally friendly.

Engen EcoDrive fuels are now available in Engen Service Stations nationwide and have been designed to be better performing and provide added benefits that are not available with ordinary petrol and diesel.

Speaking at the launch of the product, the Managing Director for Vivo Energy Rwanda, Mr. Saibou Coulibaly, said this is the most important development for Vivo Energy in Rwanda since it acquired Engen Rwanda.

Touching on the benefits of the new product, Mr. Coulibaly said this will keep car engines healthy, provide better fuel economy, and reduce emissions from car use. According to him, Engen EcoDrive is designed to keep inlet valves clean, prevent deposit formation and improve engine efficiency, resulting in better drivability.

“Engen EcoDrive will give consumers a new fuel option that is more reliable and more efficient. It uses a chemical formulation that is designed to enhance the quality of ordinary petrol and diesel. What this means for motorists is a help to improve fuel economy, cleanliness, and engine protection,” said Coulibaly.

Mr. Saibou Coulibaly also stated that while the Petrol version of EcoDrive will help with fuel economy, engine cleaning, friction reduction, and protection against corrosion, the Diesel version will help with fuel economy, cleaning, protection, as well as having Antifoam technology.

In a speech [read on his behalf] [at the launch event], Hon Minister Dr. Jean Chrysotome Ngabitsinze Minister of Trade and industry commended Vivo Energy Rwanda for their work in launching EcoDrive and having an important place in the country’s downstream energy business.

“Vivo Energy Rwanda has proved time and time again that it can deliver exciting products and services that offer convenience to customers. The launch of Engen EcoDrive is an important step not just for Vivo Energy but also for the Rwandan energy market, as consumers now have access to a fuel that is more fuel efficient and helps reduce emissions at regular prices.”

“Another positive of this is that as cars are more fuel efficient, they also produce fewer emissions. This is something which all of us, not just motorists, should be excited about,” said Hon. Minister Dr. Ngabitsinze.

In its updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) presented in 2020, Rwanda has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 38% by 2030- equivalent to 4.6 million tons of carbon dioxide (tCO2e).