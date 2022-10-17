Russia Bombs Ukraine Capital early Monday

Ukraine capital, Kyiv, is up in flames after a string of bombs delivered by Russian cutting edge drones.

The first three blasts occurred between 6:35 am and 6:58 am (0335 GMT and 0358 GMT).

Air raid sirens sounded shortly before the first explosion.

Drones damaged several residential houses and fire broke out in a non-residential building, Kyiv Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said.

Kyiv was attacked by “kamikaze drones” early Monday, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak confirmed.

“The Russians think it will help them, but it shows their desperation,” he said on social media.

The Russian are retorted to have hit other Ukrainian regions during the night and early morning, including the Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy ones.

On October 10, Russian missiles rained down on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine in the biggest wave of strikes in months.

The attacks killed at least 19 people, wounded 105 others and sparked an international outcry.

Moscow carried out further strikes on Oct. 11, though on a smaller scale, striking energy installations in western Ukraine far from the front.