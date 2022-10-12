WaterAid Rwanda Earmarks Rwf2B For Improved Lives In Three Districts

WaterAid Rwanda will for the next four years implement a Rwf2 billion project that will help improve water resource conservation and reduced amount of habitat disturbance, sustainable and inclusive climate resilient WASH services in the 3 districts of Burera, Bugesera and Nyagatare.

The Swedish Postcode Lottery (SPL) funded project to the tune of Rwf1,938,000,000 will undertake activities under the theme; “Gender-sensitive and climate resilient water sanitation and hygiene (WASH)” up to June 2026.

The project’s impact includes having improved lives through gender-sensitive, climate resilient in the most vulnerable, flood and drought prone communities in the districts.

Stakeholders held a workshop on Wednesday to discuss the project’s expected beneficiaries and output.

The project aims at reaching at total of 62,040 direct beneficiaries.

A breakdown includes 1,200 families signing conservation agreements to commit to the protection of Rugezi Marsh, water supply systems for 34,825 people, rainwater harvesting systems for 10,000 people, rainwater harvesting systems for vulnerable households (765 people).

Additionally, 1,500 people will have to benefit from water springs protection around Rugezi Marsh and 450 people will access water from drilled boreholes.

Stakeholders also discussed how the project will ensure 400 people are trained to facilitate improving hygiene through clubs and 900 from households of most vulnerable and marginalized people to be supported for household latrines construction.

Notably, 12,000 people will benefit from quarterly hygiene campaign facilitated and celebration of international hygiene days.

Meanwhile, Rwanda Wildlife Conservation Association, COFORWA (Compagnons Fontainiers du Rwanda) will be implementing partners.

WaterAid is an international non-governmental organization, focused on water, sanitation and hygiene. It was set up in 1981 as a response to the UN International Drinking Water decade. As of 2018, it was operating in 34 countries including Rwanda.

The organization says it is determined to make clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene normal for everyone, everywhere within a generation.