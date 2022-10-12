Makerere, Muhimbili and Nairobi Universities Best In East Africa – Times Higher Education Rankings

The 2023 Times Higher Education Rankings have been released putting University of Oxford in the top position, Harvard University 2nd, and University of Cambridge 3rd.

In the east African region, Makerere University of Uganda is ranked in 801st out of 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions.

Tanzania has two institutions in the rankings including; Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences ranked 401-500th positions, while University of Dar es Salaam is ranked 1501st position.

University of Nairobi is ranked 601-800th, also Egerton university is on the list although its ranking position doesn’t appear.

No institution from Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan appears on the list of these rankings.

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) in Ghana is ranked the best in West Africa and 4th in Africa.

Five countries entered the ranking for the first time – all of them in Africa (Zambia, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Mauritius).

Overall, 1,799 universities are ranked. A further 526 universities are listed with “reporter” status, meaning that they provided data but did not meet the eligibility criteria to receive a rank, but agreed to be displayed as a reporter in the final table.

The ranking is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

This year’s ranking analyzed over 121 million citations across more than 15.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 40,000 scholars globally. Overall, about 680,000 points from more than 2,500 institutions that submitted data were collected.

Trusted worldwide by students, teachers, governments and industry experts, this year’s league table reveals how the global higher education landscape is shifting.