Uganda Imposes Lockdown in 2 ‘Ebola Districts’

President Yoweri Museveni has imposed a 21-day lockdown in two districts strangled by Ebola.

“Movements into and out of Mubende and Kassanda Districts is prohibited. There will be Curfew in Mubende and Kassanda Districts from 7:00pm to 6:00am,” Museveni said on Saturday while updating the nation on measures agains the further spread of this deadly virus.

Bars, nightclubs, places of worship and entertainment venues will be closed in Mubende and neighbouring Kassanda.

However, Cargo trucks will still be allowed to enter and leave the areas, he said, but all other transport will be stopped.

Museveni said, “these are temporary measures to control the spread of Ebola.”

“We should all cooperate with authorities so we bring this outbreak to an end in the shortest possible time.”

The outbreak began in early September in Mubende, about 80km (50 miles) from the capital Kampala, and has remained the epicentre.

However, this latest outbreak has killed 19 people among 58 recorded cases.

However, the real number of deaths and cases may be higher.

The first recorded death in this outbreak was a 24-year-old man in Mubende. Six members of his family also died.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids or contaminated material.

Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea and in some cases internal or external bleeding.

The incubation period can last from two days to three weeks, and the virus can be associated with other illnesses, such as malaria and typhoid.