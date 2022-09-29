Scandinavian Investors Explore Opportunities In Rwanda

Over a dozen Scandinavian investors from Sweden, Norway, and Finland are in Rwanda to explore greener pastures.

Asa Jarkskorg, the President of the Sweden Africa Chamber, said Rwanda is a strategic destination and an entry point to the East African region because of its safety and safer environmental conditions.

“I know many companies who come to Rwanda when they want to open to transit to the neighboring DRC,” he said adding that Rwanda still tops among the countries with safer environment for doing business.

“I was in DRC three years ago, and the business conditions are not the same like those set in Rwanda. We are looking at East Africa, of course, we want also to talk about financial incentives available in Rwanda,” he said.

Lucky Phillip, the Division Manager, Rwanda Development Board (RDB), said, the delegation of 18 people is looking forward to deepen business ties between Rwanda and their respective countries and sharing available investment plans where necessary.

“On a bigger scale the investors are seeking collaborations with Rwandan companies within different sectors,” he added.

According to Swedish Ambassador in Rwanda, Johanna Teague, Rwanda needs to know more about the solutions that the Scandinavian countries have to offer but also the mutual benefits that both sides would benefit. “I would say, it is two-sided and I wish our countries should know the opportunities available in Rwanda,” she said.

“There is so much going on particularly when it comes to the green agenda and so many opportunities are available. Rwanda is a good place to have investment because of the good environment laid by the government to support entrepreneurship survival,” she added.

Sources say the Scandinavian investors are interested in the initiatives like E-waste recycling, renewable energy, finance, healthcare, and green projects among others.

Rwanda remains the easiest country to do Business in Africa.

Norrsken hub which entered the Rwandan market last year with a startup capital of US$12 million is also one of the Swedish investments established in the country to boost the country’s entrepreneurship ambitions.