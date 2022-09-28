Polygon to Elevate African Developers to Web3 Map

Eight weeks of Intensive training will skill developers in Africa about creating decentralised apps on the Polygon blockchain.

Applications are being received.

The company’s first event in Africa will be the Polygon Bootcamp and Hackathon, which uses Xend Finance and Polygon technology to teach developers in the area about the Polygon ecosystem.

Developers will get the necessary training and education for blockchain development, providing financial incentives to spur interest in the field, and opening up mentorship and funding opportunities for exceptional developers.

The Bootcamp will be divided between a two-week hackathon and a six-week learning phase.

Participants must create decentralised projects on the Polygon Blockchain to compete for significant cash and mentoring awards.

According to organisers, more than 2,000 developers from five African nations–Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, and Rwanda–will attend the Bootcamp, collaborating alongside many developer groups in Africa, including GDG Nairobi. Certificates will be given to each participant.

Mentors and judges for the competition include Iyinoluwa Aboyeji of Future Africa, Yele Bademosi of Nestcoin, Dalip Tyagi of Polygon, Shodipo Ayomide of Polygon, Steph Orpilla of Polygon, Damilare Aregbesola of Polygon, Victor Asemota of EdoInnovates, Prosper Otemuyiwa of Eden Life Inc and Jude Dike.

According to Shodipo Ayomide, Global Head of Developer Advocacy at Polygon Technology, one of the several financial obstacles in Africa is cross-country money transfer.

“We believe that with the proper blockchain education, most of these difficulties can be resolved to utilise blockchain technology.” Aside from that, the blockchain industry is a very profitable technology segment with an ample supply of jobs.

“The goal of this Bootcamp is to give Kenyan and other African developers the resources they need to connect to such global rich prospects,” Shodipo explained.

“Xend Finance will let African developers reach a worldwide audience through Polygon’s blockchain as a Web3 infrastructure for developers, including a crypto payment Application Programming Interface (API) and wallet infrastructure,” stated Ugochukwu Aronu, CEO of Xend Finance.