Rwandan Security Forces operating in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique jointly conducted community work with residents and national police to clean up Milamba Primary School located in Mocimboa da Praia district.

The exercise was part of Rwanda’s monthly community engagement where residents get out on the last Saturday of the month to clean up their neighborhood.

The District Police Commander, SP Alberto Mussa Elias encouraged the population to borrow from community work initiative and contribute to clean up their environment and rebuild infrastructure destroyed as a result of terrorism.