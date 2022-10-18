Rwandan Delegation Attends Interpol General Assembly In India

The Rwandan delegation headed by the Secretary General of Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Col (rtd) Jeannot Ruhunga alongside Rwanda National Police (RNP) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Administration and Personnel, Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza, is in New Delhi, India where they are attending the 90th INTERPOL General Assembly, which started on Tuesday October 18.

Rwanda hosted the 84th Interpol General Assembly in November, 2015.

On the sideline of the ongoing 90th INTERPOL GA, on Tuesday, the Rwandan delegation held series of bilateral meetings with Police Chiefs and other high ranking officials from law enforcement agencies in Europe and Africa.

DIGP Ujeneza, during the meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Polish Police, Gen. Jaroslaw Szymczyk; they discussed ways for RNP and Polish Police to work together in various matters of policing, including capacity building and fight against transnational organized crime.

DIGP Ujeneza also met with the Czech Republic Police delegation headed by Col. Sarka Hvrankova, the Director of International Police Cooperation. They also discussed ways to formalize cooperation especially in capacity development.

Meanwhile, the Rwandan delegation held a meeting with the Governor Director General of Turkish Police National Police, Mr Mehmet Aktas, who appreciated the good relations between Rwanda and Turkey.

In other separate bilateral meetings, the Rwandan delegation met with the Acting Botswana Commissioner of Police, Mr. Phemelo Ramakorwane, the National Commissioner of Eswatini Royal Police, Mr. William Dlamini, Namibian Police Chief, Lt. Gen Joseph Shimweelao Shikongo, Zimbabwe Commissioner General of Police, Mr. Tandabantu Godwin Matanga, and the General Commissioner of Belgian Federal Police, Mr. Marc Mesmaeker.

Discussions focused on building and strengthening cooperation and collaboration in policing matters.

The 90th Interpol General Assembly, which started on Tuesday October 18, will this Wednesday focus on strengthening collaborative response to financial crime and corruption, governance and data processing as well as operational and strategic partnership.