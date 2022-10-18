RwandaAir Launches Dirrect Flights from London And Kigali

RwandAir will launch direct flights between London Heathrow and Kigali from November 6, 2022.

The African airline has been operating flights to London via Brusells for the past five years, but from next month, these flights will be replaced with a new non-stop service to cater to demand.

The new direct flights, which are on sale from today, will operate four times a week, an increase from the airline’s current indirect three-weekly operation.

Flights depart Kigali each Tuesday, Thursday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 23:35, arriving in London at 06:the following morning.

Customers travelling to the Land of a Thousand Hills, will experience RwandaAir’s state-of –the art A330, which offers a choice of flying in Bussiness Class or Economy Class.

Yvonne Makolo, CEO of RwandAir said: “We are excited to be launching direct flight to London, which are on the sale from today, due to the popularity of our current services.

The UK is an incredibly important market for us, and we know our customers will value the shorter flight times and increased connections that will be offered by the new services.

These direct flights will increase access for those looking to ease the famous mountain gorillas, experience Rwanda’s majestic scenery, or go on a safari at Akagera National Park.

The airline has flown between London and Kigali since May 2017 via an indirect service through Brussels, having launched flights from London Gatwick on on 26 May 2017.

In 2020, after three successful years of operations, the African carrier airline decided to switch flights to The UK’s busiest airport London Heathrow, helping to improve connections for those travelling from further afield.

From its hub at the heart of Africa at Kigali International Airport,RwandAir is renowned for its excellent on time-performance, customer service, and safety.

The airline has two successive years been awarded “The best airline staff in Africa” RwandAir currently serves 28 destinations across East, Central, West and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.