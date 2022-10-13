Rwanda Quality Coffee Showcasing at SCAJ Tokyo Exhibition

Rwanda is exhibiting its coffee at SCAJ World Specialty Coffee Conference and Exhibition, Asia’s leading specialty coffee trade show.

The ongoing World Specialty Coffee Conference and Exhibition held at Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo International Exhibition Center started from October 12-14, 2022.

“ We are showcasing Rwanda Coffee products at SCAJ2022 in Tokyo, Japan from today to Oct 14th to raise exposure of the country’s single origin specialty coffees and the ‘Rwanda Coffee’ brand in the Japanese and global specialty coffee markets,” said National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

This Exhibition is the ‘biggest international trade show’ in Asia.

The Rwanda pavilion has so far received more than 1200 visitors to taste the superiority of Rwandan Specialty & do business with Rwanda.

SCAJ has been a channel where Rwanda coffee stakeholders strike business deals and adopt new strategies for development of the coffee sector.

The event provides a valuable opportunity to hear directly from producers and importers, as well as enjoy tasting.

At the festival, famous guest baristas and roasters from Japan and abroad are taking the stage and booths for various events and demonstrations.

More than 30,000 people from various corners of the world are attending the exhibition.