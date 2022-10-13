President Kagame Opens 5th Youthconnect Summit

President Paul Kagame on Thursday officially opened the 5th YouthConnekt summit a platform designed to connect youth with various opportunities for their socio-economic transformation.

About 9,000 youth from across the African continent are gathered at BK Arena in the capital Kigali for the three-day summit (October 13-15) to “Innovate, Connect and Invest”.

“Youth are leading the way in building a resilient Africa. Africa is not a continent of problems, it’s full of opportunities. Hard work, even if smart, without purpose isn’t fulfilling. Purpose coupled with discipline guides us in life,” President Kagame told the youth.

Later in the day, President Kagame and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of Kenya interacted with the youth exploring a host of subjects.

The gathering is guided by the theme; “Accelerating Investments in Youth: Resilient Youth, Resilient Africa”.

This annual Summit connects youth from across the continent and beyond with policy influencers, political leaders, and public, private and private sector institutions to engage, discuss, design and accelerate youth empowerment efforts at the continental level.

Rosemary Mbabazi, Rwanda’s Minister of Youth, says Youth Connekt Africa, is an African home-grown solution positioned to provide relevant solutions for the continent’s young entrepreneurs.

“Allow me to convey my gratitude to you all for honouring our invitation to the 5th YouthConnekt Africa summit 2022 edition,” Rosemary Mbabazi said in her opening remarks at the summit.