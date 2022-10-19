Rwanda Exporters Plan To Enter Saudi Market

The Saudi retail market is considering sourcing Rwandan products according to discussion details between the Saudi’s and Rwandan envoy to UAE Emmanuel Hategeka.

The discussions were held on the sidelines of the ongoing Saudi Agriculture Expo2022 taking place at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center from 17 – 20 October 2022.

Rwandan Exporters dealing in tea, coffee, horticulture and agro-processing hope to establish new trade connections and exchange knowledge at the exhibition.

“Eight Rwandan companies are showcasing our agric. high-quality products for export, piquing the interest of the largest market in the Middle East by participating in the 39th edition of Saudi Agriculture expo,” says National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

Amb.Hategeka along with Rwandan exporters participating in 39th edition of the Saudi Agriculture Exhibition in Riyadh met Mr. Rizwan Razak, Buying Manager- KSA & Mr. Ramshad Hassan, Manager – FMCG imports at LuLu Hypermarket, ‘Discussions focused on sourcing Rwandan Products for Saudi retail Market.’

The event brings businessmen, industry professionals, decision-makers, and sellers to develop their business at the leading agriculture event at the center of the largest market in the Middle East.

It is the largest gathering of agriculture professionals and an ideal forum to launch new products and services, make new contacts and expand existing ones. A wide array of the latest agriculture tools and machines are on display.