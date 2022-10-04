Rwanda Earned U$3,3million From Weekly Coffee Export

The National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) reported Monday that Rwanda had fetched a whooping U$3,314,427 from coffee exported last week alone.

Official government data indicates that the country shipped out 434Metric Tons of coffee destined to Switzerland, UK, USA, and New Zealand. According to sales, average pricing was U$7.6/Kg.

Rwanda has a national coffee production targets ranging from 267, 000 to 420,000 bags per year.

Rwanda Coffee farmers’ federation in 2020 secured Rwf60 million (US$556,000) funding for adoption of internationally accepted coffee packaging bags from Bangladesh part of a sustainable plan that will enable farmers to expand their coffee export market.

Data of Rwanda-n horticultural (fruits, vegetables & flowers) exports for last week; includes, shipment of 588.4MT worth U$826,619. Main countries of destination: The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, UAE, and DRC.

Meanwhile, Data for Rwanda-n tea exports for last week shows that 270.7Metric Tons were exported valued at U$759,882 to destinations: Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and the United Kingdom.

According to the East African Tea Trade Association, four sales were made in September 2022. A total of 34,561,902 kilograms were sold at an average price of U$2.25 per kilogram, while Rwanda sold 1,379,734 kilograms at an average price of U$2.82 per kilogram.