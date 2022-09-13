The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza, on Monday September 12, received the Director General of Benin Republican Police, Soumaila Allabi Yaya as the two Police institutions discussed ways to strengthen practical cooperation channels.

The bilateral meeting held at the Rwanda National Police (RNP) in Kacyiru was also attended by the Deputy IGPs; Felix Namuhoranye of Operations and Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza of Administration and Personnel.

IGP Munyuza said that the visit is a milestone in enhancing security cooperation between Rwanda and Benin.

“Our meeting today is premised on good cooperation between Rwanda and Benin because leaders of our two countries; President Paul Kagame and President Patrice Talon, set strong foundation on which we should work together to guarantee safety and security of our people,” IGP Munyuza said.

This foundation, he added, requires the two Police institutions to bring their efforts together with right actions to fight against organized and transnational crimes.

IGP Munyuza observed that this framework will streamline ways to establish practical channels of sharing information and intelligence on transnational crimes and terrorism that continues to threaten security of the continent.

Further, IGP Munyuza said that this partnership provide channels to explore ways to share expertise, including training, knowledge and resources to develop the capacity of Police forces of the two countries.

On his part, DG Soumail Allabi Yaya, who is in Rwanda for a five-day visit, said that the ties that unite the two countries is a stepping stone to unite the two Police institutions.

“I know you have a lot of experience in the fight against terrorism and we want to draw inspiration from it to protect our country, which has been plagued for some time by sordid demonstrations by lawless people,” DG Yaya said.