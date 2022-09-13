Kenya will effective today witness William Ruto taking oath as the fifth president of the east african country.

Judiciary Chief Registrar will administer the oath in the presence of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

President Paul Kagame flew to Nairobi to join other Foreign dignitaries and local leaders at the Kasarani stadium the venue of the swearing-in ceremony.

According to local media reports, the 60, 000 stadium capacity is packed to the brim.

The stadium has been painted yellow – the official colors of the United Democratic Party (UDA) of President-Elect.

The cermeony is scheduled to kick of at 10.30 (EAT).

Meanwhile, President Ruto will be accorded a 21-gun salute soon after he takes oath of office.

Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua are succeeding his boss Kenyatta with whom they have had frosty relations since 2018.

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Saturday, “I will hand over power smiling because it is constitutional. Aluta continua but I will leave knowing Raila is my leader,” the outgoing president said during an Azimio party Parliamentary Group meeting.

“Don’t think that you have denied Raila,” Kenyatta told Kenyans, “You have denied yourself the opportunity of bringing the country together,”Kenyatta was chairing the Azimio meeting alongside Odinga

Odinga accused the electoral commission of stealing his victory and even filed a challenge at the Supreme Court which dismissed his evidence as ‘hot air.’

Raila Odinga says he will not attend President-elect William Ruto’s inauguration but says he received an invitation.

“I received a letter and a telephone call from H.E Dr. William Ruto inviting me to his inauguration. However, I will not be available for the inauguration because I am out of the country and I also have other serious concerns,” said Raila.

Outgoing First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Monday evening gave Rachel Ruto – the wife of president-elect William Ruto – a tour of State House.

Rachel was at State House with Ruto for a meeting with the First Family as part of the official handing-over process ahead of Today’s swearing in ceremony at Kasarani.