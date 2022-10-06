RIB Senior Intelligence Officer Arrested Over Bribery

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has detained Kabayiza Ntabwoba Patrick, the institution’s Provincial Chief Intelligence Officer (PCIO) of the City of Kigali for soliciting and receiving bribes.

He is the first senior officer to be detained for such crimes since the establishment of the Rwanda Investigation Bureau.

Ntabwoba was detained on 27, September 2022 but his detention was made public recently.

The detention of Ntabwoba is linked to a file that the prosecution is investigating.

Also according to sources, Ntabwoba committed these crimes on multiple occasions around Kigali city where he was operating as Chief Intelligence Officer.

RIB Spokesperson, Dr. Thierry B Murangira told Taarifa that the institution’s move to detain its staff on such a provincial level is a gesture to all Rwandans that any person can be brought to book in case they are found to engage in acts that contravene with laws.

“The message that the institution gives out is that any person who contravenes the laws without considering whether he or she is an internal staff can be brought to book. The public must know the laws and respect them,” he said.