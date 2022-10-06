Kagame Fires RDB Deputy CEO

President Paul has fired RDB’s deputy CEO, Zephanie Niyonkuru, with immediate effect.

A replacement has not been communicated yet.

Niyonkuru was removed from his position due to repeated managerial failures, according to the statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday, October.

“Today, the October, 2022, His Excellency the Republic of Rwanda has removed Mr. Zephanie Niyonkuru from his position as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Development Board (RDB) owing to repeated managerial failures,” the statement said.

Niyonkuru was appointed on the position during a cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame that convened on July 15, 2019.

He replaced Ambassador Emmanuel Hategeka who was assigned other diplomatic tasks to represent Rwanda in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Prior to his appointment, Niyonkuru worked in the institution as a strategy expert.