Reports reaching Taarifa Investigative desk indicate that Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to bomb the west with Nuclear weapons.

He added, ‘If there is a threat to the territorial integrity of our country, and in protecting our people we will certainly use all means available to us – and I’m not bluffing… Those trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the tables can turn on them.’

“Those who allow themselves such statements on Russia, I’d like to remind you that our country has various [weapons] of destruction, more advanced than NATO countries,” he continued.

Putin also said his government today begun mobilising Russia’s military reserves – some 300,000 men- in the hope of turning the tide of the war in his favour.

As the Nuclear attack threats continue from Moscow, there are concerns from the Washington government.

U.S. President Joe Biden is warning his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin against using chemical or tactical nuclear weapons in his war in Ukraine.

“Don’t. Don’t. Don’t,” Biden said, in an excerpt from an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” aired Friday evening.

Biden was responding to an interviewer’s question about the possibility of Putin, whose army is incurring heavy losses in the Ukraine counteroffensive this month, resorting to chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.

“You would change the face of war unlike anything since World War II,” Biden said.

“They will become more of a pariah in the world, more than they have ever been,” the U.S. leader added.