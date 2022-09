The Mozambique armed forces Chief of General Staff (CGS) Admiral Joaquim Mangrasse visited Rwandan security forces in Mocimboa da Praia, Cabo Delgado province, on September 13.

He commended the progress made over the past year, since Rwanda Security Forces deployed to fight terrorists.

He appreciated the strong partnership between Rwandan security forces and Mozambican Forces which enabled thousands of displaced persons to return to their homes.