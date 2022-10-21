More Poor Rwandans To Get Money From GiveDirectly NGO

More poor Rwandans are destined to benefit from GiveDirectly, a leading global nonprofit organization specialized in delivering digital cash transfers.

On Thursday, President Paul Kagame met with Rory Stewart, President of GiveDirectly and discussed on furthering collaboration towards socio-economic transformation.

GiveDirectly works in 17 Districts in Rwanda and has provided unconditional cash transfers to over 170,000 households.

On a wider scale, GiveDirectly transfers funds primarily to people in Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda.

Beneficiaries include families living in extreme poverty by making unconditional cash transfers to them via mobile phone.

Rory Stewart earlier this year visited the nonprofit’s operations in Rwanda and recently described himself as an “apostle” for the cash transfer model.

GiveDirectly provides cash transfers model is gaining steam among individual and government donors.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in 30 years working on international development. Literally, I saw villages which a year ago were some of the poorest communities in the world and a year later they’ve gone from a quarter of people owning a cow to nearly three quarters of them,” he said in April during a podcast he co-hosts with Alistair Campell, the former communications director for ex-U.K. Prime Minister, Tony Blair.

GiveDirectly has seen its donations spike from US$42 million in 2019 to US$303 million in 2020. GiveDirectly has described itself as “the fastest-growing nonprofit in the world in 2020.”

The organization said it is near raising US$1 billion in donations and wants to scale up its operations. Stewart will lead the next phase for the organization, which will include using “their proven model” to offer “a route to eradicating extreme poverty in entire regions and countries.”