Football Worldcup2022 Will Kick Off With Qatar vs Equador

Almost one month from now on Sunday 20th November, football Worldcup 2022 edition will officially open with host Qatar battling against Equador in Al Khor at Al Bayt Stadium of 60000 seating capacity.

The next day England vs Iran game at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha Qatar.

Senegal will be Africa’s first team on the pitch and will battle The Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium on November 21.

Looking through the host stadiums, the Lusail Stadium, owned by the Qatar Football Association, is the biggest stadium in Qatar with seating capacity of upto 80000.

Other stadiums have seating capacities ranging from 40000 to 60000.

Since announcing the event in 2010, Qatar has been preparing a total of 8 stadiums to host one of the most anticipated sports events.

The iconic Lusail Stadium located 15 kilometers north of Doha, will host the final game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Its designers drew inspirpation from vernacular architecture and craft traditions, the golden building will later be turned into a community space including schools, stores, cafés, sport facilities, and clinics.

The facility was designed with Foster + Partners’ joint venture partner Arup, and sports specialist Populous.